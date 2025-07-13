Military jet’s mysterious collision raises questions about advanced UFOs in US airspace: ‘Been here all along’

​

Declassified documents revealing a United States military aircraft was previously struck by an unknown flying object is raising eyebrows as experts point to other unexplainable sightings suggesting otherworldly technology flying within the country’s airspace.

The incident occurred in January 2023, after an unidentified object collided with the left side of an F-16 Viper jet participating in training exercises near Gila Benda, Arizona, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The flying object struck the clear “canopy” at the top of the aircraft and was first spotted by an instructor pilot sitting in the rear of the plane, officials said. An initial investigation determined no damage was done to the near $70 million jet, with officials ruling against a possible bird strike.

Authorities ultimately determined the aircraft was struck by a drone, but the location and operator of the device have yet to be determined, the spokesperson said.

The incident was the first of four encounters with unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) that were reported a day later, according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) documents obtained by the War Zone.

“According to military personnel I’ve personally met with, there were objects 200 miles off the East Coast that were extensively loitering and had no visible means of propulsion,” James Fox, a director specializing in films about UFO activity, told Fox News Digital. “So a report from 2023 about an actual impact with a UAP doesn’t really surprise me.”

The concerning collision comes as the Department of Defense reported 757 incidents involving UAPs from May 1, 2023, to June 1, 2024, according to an unclassified document released by the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

Of those encounters, 708 occurred in the air, with only 49 instances marked as “case closed” by officials. Additionally, the department received 18 reports regarding UAP incidents near nuclear infrastructure, launch sites and weapons, according to the report.

“None of these resolved cases substantiated advanced foreign adversarial capabilities or breakthrough aerospace technologies,” the report states.

The sightings of UAPs near military sites are nothing new, according to Fox.

“There arereports dating back to the 1930s and 1940s,” Fox said. “Where you had mysterious, glowing, and orb-like objects that emitted very bright light that could just fly rings around the military planes from World War II.”

Fox pointed to the sheer advanced technology showcased within these sightings, such as aircraft that do not emit a heat signature or have the ability to fly stationary in high wind conditions.

“This has been well-documented for decades,” Fox said. “So either we’ve managed to track the same thing it’s been, [possibly] non-human intelligence, since the 1940s. Or someone has managed to replicate the technology, reverse engineer it and they’re flying it around.”

In 2020, the Department of Defense established an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) to further research and investigate the various UAPs spotted throughout American skies.

“The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security,” the department said in a statement .

Fox also cited officials’ use of updated technology to pinpoint the location and characteristics of UAPs possibly contributing to the influx in reports over recent years.

“They’ve adjusted the frequency on particular radars to pick up smaller objects that maybe have been here all along,” Fox said, adding, “it’s a global phenomenon exhibiting the technology that’s just lightyears ahead from anything we have. Has there been a successful effort in reverse engineering? [If not], then it falls into the category that many would say is non-human intelligence.”

While a vast majority of UAPs spotted by officials are quickly identified, Fox insists there are a select few that have origins unknown to even the highest of government authorities and do not match the technology owned by the country’s adversaries.

“A small percentage of these objects display a technology that’s just light-years beyond anything that we or anybody else on the planet has,” Fox said. “Which would imply, once you do the process of elimination, if it isn’t Russia or China, and if it’s not us, what’s left?”

Fox also attributes overall public skepticism regarding UAPs to the U.S. government remaining tight-lipped about its findings over the years. However, officials have continued to work toward transparency with the American public, with a congressional hearing on UFOs occurring for the first time in decades in 2022 and continuing to take place on the floors of Congress.

“The primary reason for secrecy is that it’s difficult for any governing body to admit that there are structured craft of unknown origin whizzing around with impunity,” Fox said. “They fly rings around our fastest jets, and [the government] doesn’t know who they are, where they come from or what they want.”