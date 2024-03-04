Migrant encounters at southern border surpass 21,000 in 72 hours, CBP sources say

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The U.S. may be on the brink of a potential spring surge of illegal crossings at the southern border after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources told Fox News early Monday that migrant encounters have surpassed 21,000 over three days.

The 7,000-plus migrant encounters on Sunday followed similar numbers on Friday and Saturday, the sources said.

Leading the encounters from Friday to Sunday was the Tucson sector in Arizona with more than 5,400, while the San Diego sector in California was the second busiest with more than 3,600, per the sources.

The increased numbers in Arizona and California appear to show that illegal crossing traffic is shifting away from Texas, where the Rio Grande Valley sector near Brownsville and the Del Rio sector near Eagle Pass saw among the lowest encounters, averaging 300 to 350 per day since Friday.

US BORDER PATROL SHOOTS, KILLS BANDIT ROBBING MIGRANTS IN CALIFORNIA

The 7,000-plus encounters per day are still much lower than the highs seen in December, which officials said were between 10,000 and 11,000 per day.

The figures, however, have followed a trend since President Biden took office: illegal border crossings dip around January and February, then tick back up in March before exploding in the spring.

Meanwhile, the apparent shift out West comes as Gov. Greg Abbott contends with Biden on the issue, saying Texas will enforce immigration laws within its borders in the absence of federal enforcement.

WHICH CITIES, COUNTIES AND STATES IN THE US ARE ‘SANCTUARY’ JURISDICTIONS?

The immigration enforcement efforts Abbott has tried included placing a floating barrier in the Rio Grande and putting razor wire along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last month, the Texas National Guard seized control of Shelby Park in the city of Eagle Pass and blocked Border Patrol from entering the area – part of Abbott’s effort to stop the surge of illegal immigration into Texas.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The border has become central to the 2024 presidential election, with both President Biden and former President Trump – the presumed GOP nominee – both making trips to the Texas border on Thursday.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.