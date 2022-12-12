Migrant caravan of more than 1,000 crosses illegally into El Paso, Texas, video shows

Fox News has obtained footage showing the moment a migrant caravan with more than 1,000 people crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border into El Paso, Texas.

The video, taken Sunday night, comes as U.S. Customs and Border Protection sources said Monday that its El Paso sector has seen 2,397 migrant encounters in the last 24 hours alone.

The city of El Paso has a dashboard that reports Border Patrol in that sector currently has around 5,100 migrants in custody.

Officials have started mass releases of several hundred migrants to El Paso city streets.

TEXAS SEES THOUSANDS OF MIGRANTS CROSS BORDER IN 24-HOUR SPAN

Prior to these border crossings, Mexican police escorted nearly 20 buses full of migrants into the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, which is located across from El Paso. The police released the migrants to various non-governmental organizations.

The migrants then walked from the non-governmental organizations and crossed illegally into El Paso.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Video recorded by a passenger inside one of the migrant buses shows their Mexican police escort.

A photograph also displays part of the massive group of migrants walking to the border after they were dropped off at non-governmental organizations in Ciudad Juarez.

Fox News’ Landon Mion contributed to this report.