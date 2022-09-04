Migrant bus arrives in New York City, greeted with handshakes, blankets

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City officials greeted migrants exiting a bus in downtown Manhattan on Sunday, one of many sent from Texas.

The officials shook hands with each of the migrants before giving them blankets and leading them away from Port Authority in downtown.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent more than a dozen busses to Washington D.C. and New York City in a bid to make the powerful cities feel the effects of the ongoing border crisis. Sunday’s bus of at least 44 migrants was sent by the mayor of El Paso, Oscar Leeser.

