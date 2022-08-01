Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding.

The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few days.

Heavy rain and flooding also will be an issue for sections of the Great Basin and the Southwest.

Excessive heat continues this week for the Northwest.

Fire danger also will be enhanced over the Northern and Central Plains.