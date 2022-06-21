Midwest, Plains and Southeast will feel summer heat

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first official day of summer has arrived, and for many cities, it has felt like it for weeks.

NH MOUNTAIN HIKER DIES OF HYPOTHERMIA AFTER BEING RESCUED

Tuesday marks another day of dangerous heat and humidity for the Plains and Midwest, spreading into the Southeast.

Many record-high temperatures will be broken on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible over the Midwest and the interior Northeast, down into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in isolated areas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the monsoon season begins in the Southwest, wet weather is forecast, but too much of a good thing will also bring the risk of flooding.