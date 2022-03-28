Midwest, Northeast blasted with cold air that could set record-low temperatures

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Extremely cold air will be the story from the Upper Midwest, across the Great Lakes and the Northeast for the next few days.

Temperatures will be 15 to 30 degrees below average, with many record lows being set. Lake effect snow will also crank up.

Meanwhile, record highs will soar across the plains ahead of the next storm system that moves into California this week.

Beneficial rain and mountain snow is welcome news, but heavy rain could cause flooding for this typically dry region.

This storm across the West will bring strong to severe weather and potential flash flooding midweek for the Central U.S.

Please stay alert to the latest forecast details.