Midshipman at US Naval Academy diagnosed with coronavirus

A midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently self-quarantined at home, a statement from the academy said late Monday.

“The Naval Academy is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force,” the statement read. “We remain in close coordination with state and federal public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and the local population.”

Personnel who were in contact with the individual have been notified and are in self-isolation.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has sickened more than 381,259 people worldwide and has left more than 16,500 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 610, while infections passed 46,000.

The coronavirus, for most, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover.