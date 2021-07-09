Middlesborough shooting: suspect arrested after opening fire outside Massachusetts transportation department

Police arrest active shooter suspect after opening fire outside of Massachusetts transportation department

Police arrested a suspect who allegedly opened fire Friday outside of a Massachusetts Department of Transportation building in Middleborough.

The suspect allegedly fired four or five shots outside of the building at around 9:05 am. He then reportedly fled to a nearby wooded area, prompting local officials to launch a two-hour manhunt and issuing a shelter in place order.

Police lifted the shelter in place order just ahead of noon, and said they had apprehended the suspect “peacefully.”

MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY FIRING AK-47 NEAR POLICE OFFICERS DURING TRAFFIC STOP

Local police corrected their initial report that the shots fired occurred within the MassDOT building and added that no injuries had occurred during the shooting.

“There is no current danger to the community,” the police department said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Middleborough is located about an hour outside of Boston.