Clear backpacks will be among the safety measures required in January at Oxford Community Schools in Michigan in reaction to a Nov. 30 school shooting that killed four students and left seven others wounded at Oxford High School.

The new policies came in an update message Thursday from Schools Superintendent Tim Throne.

“Safety, both physical and emotional, is at the top of our list,” he told students and parents in a video posted to YouTube.

The district also will be adding additional counselors, therapists, trauma specialists, private security and therapy dogs when students return to classes Monday after their winter break.

“We want the kids in the school to have an additional source of calm and additional source of comfort,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said of the therapy dogs, according to WXYZ-TV in Detroit.

Throne added that police were investigating a social media threat from before the break.

“Unfortunately, many times with these social media threats, we never get a clear answer,” Throne said. “But in any event, I wanted to let you know, we haven’t forgotten about that.”

He thanked the community for their suggestions moving forward and asked people to continue sharing their ideas. He added that virtual town halls would be held the first week of January.

Student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire on students in a hallway on Nov. 30 after coming out of a school restroom with a gun he apparently had stashed in his backpack.

His parents had been at the school the morning before the shooting to discuss violent drawings Crumbley’s teacher found. He was sent back to class hours before the shooting.

Crumbley faces first-degree murder and terrorism charges and his parents face involuntary manslaughter charges after they bought him a gun before the shooting and allegedly ignored warning signs he displayed.