Michigan woman pleads guilty after bringing child porn to incarcerated ex-boyfriend

A Michigan woman pleaded guilty to bringing child pornography inside a jail to show her ex-boyfriend.

The woman, 43, was charged in February for bringing explicit photos of a 15-year-old girl on her phone to the Kent County Jail and showing them to her incarcerated ex-boyfriend during a video visitation.

She pleaded guilty on November 2 to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of sexually abusive material involving a minor. She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 25.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend, 42-year-old Matthew Thomas Cook, has been in the Kent County Correctional Facility since May 2021 on charges related to possession of child pornography.

Cook and his ex-girlfriend sexually assaulted the 15-year-old multiple times before he was taken to jail last year, according to court documents.

According to investigators, the woman had brought the explicit images into the jail for Cook to see. She had held her phone up to the camera at a video-visit station.

“That visitor held up a phone that had images on it,” Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young told FOX 17.

Cook pleaded guilty last month to charges related to the viewing of the child pornography his ex-girlfriend showed him during visitation. He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.