Michigan woman charged in college student’s hit-and-run death returns to US after fleeing to Thailand

The Michigan woman charged in a hit-and-run incident resulting in the death of a Michigan State University student has returned to the United States and is in federal custody, an official tells Fox News Digital.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson fatally struck Ben Kable, an MSU student, with her 2016 BMW 320i on Jan. 1 at 5:49 a.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, resulting in his death.

Court documents state that Kable was “in the roadway” when he was struck by Howson’s BMW, adding that it wasn’t clear if he was “standing or walking in the roadway when he was hit.”

An accident report obtained by Fox News Digital shows that Kable was suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, but states that it wasn’t a “contributing factor” in the hit-and-run incident.

Howson stopped the BMW for a short period of time and then drove off, officials said. Travel records reviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation show that Howson purchased a Jan. 3 plane ticket with stops in Dallas and Helsinki, Finland, arriving in Bangkok, Thailand, as her final destination. Howson is a U.S. citizen and is originally from Thailand.

Mara Schneider, a spokesperson for FBI’s Detroit, Michigan field office, told Fox News Digital that Howson arrived in San Francisco on Thursday and is in federal custody. Howson has a bail hearing on Feb. 28, according to Schneider.

Howson is being charged with failure to stop at the scene of a crime resulting in serious impairment or death, as well as a federal charge for fleeing the country.

On Feb. 15, Thai deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said during a press conference that Howson would be returning to the United States.

Authorities allege in a court document that Howson was encouraged by others to turn herself in, but said “no cops, no cops.”

Thai police began tracking Howson on Jan. 12 at the request of the FBI, locating her on Jan. 14, suggesting that she go back to the United States and turn herself in.

“We did not arrest her. After she knew the facts, she showed the intention to accept the punishment in the U.S.,” Hakparn said. “This will be a good example for Thai society.”

The Bangkok Post reported that Howson fled to Thailand because her sister lives there and wanted to talk about the incident with her.

During the press conference, according to the outlet, Howson said that she thought she was going to be robbed before hitting Kable.

“I thought I was about to be robbed … I was looking at the car on the roadside. It was dark, and then I hit something in front of me … At first I thought I hit a deer, but later realized I hit a man,” Howson said. “I did not think I would run away, but I was very shocked. I tried to call the police but my hands were shaking. I could not do anything.”

The Associated Press and Fox News' Ben Evansky contributed to this report.