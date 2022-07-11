Michigan woman accused in husband’s 2002 murder turned over by Italian authorities

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Michigan woman accused of killing her husband two decades ago was turned over to American authorities Friday after spending the past two years in an Italian jail.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Beverly McCallum was arrested at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids after being extradited. She was arrested in Rome in February 2020 on murder charges in connection to the death of her husband, Robert Caraballo.

She was arraigned in Michigan and charged with second-degree murder and disinterment and mutilation of a body.

McCallum was the last to suspect be arrested in Caraballo’s death. In 2002, he was found inside a footlocker that had been set on fire. His remains were not identified until 2015, News 10 reported.

McCallum, Christopher McMillan, 42, and her daughter, Dineane Ducharme, 38, were charged with murder and other crimes. Ducharme, is serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder, while McMillan, a friend of Ducharme’s, is serving a prison sentence of 15 to 40 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

McMillan, of Grand Rapids, agreed to testify against Ducharme and McCallum. He told investigators that the slaying was planned and a “test run” was performed, Eaton County sheriff’s Detective James Maltby testified at a 2019 hearing.

Maltby said McMillan told investigators that McCallum pushed Caraballo down the basement stairs, then beat him with at least one hammer, lodging it in Caraballo’s skull. McCallum wrapped a plastic bag around the head of the still-breathing Caraballo, Maltby testified.

Ducharme, who was 21 at the time, told police her mother killed Caraballo and that she helped dispose of her stepfather’s body, according to Maltby.

McCallum was arrested in Rome, the Italian capital, two years ago after she and her teenage son checked into a hotel. She’s due back in court on July 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.