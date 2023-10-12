Michigan US Rep. Shri Thanedar renounces DSA membership over ‘hate-filled and antisemitic’ NYC rally

U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, a Michigan Democrat, on Wednesday announced that he had renounced his membership from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) over the group’s backing of a “hate-filled and antisemitic rally” in New York City following the deadly terror attack against Israel.

“After the brutal terrorist attacks on Israel, which included the indiscriminate murder, rape, and kidnapping of innocent, men, women, and children, I can no longer associate with an organization unwilling to call out terrorism in all forms,” Thanedar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The DSA, a group that boasts six members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including members of “the Squad,” backed a rally that took place in Times Square before demonstrators advanced to the Israeli Consulate several blocks away. The group laid the blame for the attack committed by Hamas terrorist fighters against Israeli civilians on Israel, calling the Jewish state an “apartheid regime” that has received billions of dollars in funding from the U.S.

Demonstrators at the rally burned and stomped on an Israeli flag and taunted Israel supporters with an image of a swastika. Others exhibited signs that read, “Palestinian return by any means necessary,” “Israeli apartheid & genocide funded by the U.S.” and “End all U.S. aid to Israel!”

Sunday’s rally “promoted by the NYC-DSA, makes it impossible for me to continue my affiliation,” Thanedar wrote. “I stand with Israel and its right to defend itself.”

Unlike many critics of Israel, Thanedar said “there is no moral equivocation in the face of unadulterated evil as we have seen from Hamas.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the DSA and its New York City chapter.

Thanedar noted that his ideals haven’t changed but that ending his association with the group will better serve his constituents “as they expect me to represent them by helping to build a better, more just world, not fanning the flames of hatred.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, and other Democrats have moved to distance themselves from the DSA-promoted rally.

“The bigotry and callousness expressed in Times Square on Sunday were unacceptable and harmful in this devastating moment,” she told Politico. “It also did not speak for the thousands of New Yorkers who are capable of rejecting both Hamas’ horrifying attacks against innocent civilians, as well as the grave injustices and violence Palestinians face under occupation,” she added.

Prior to the rally, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the planned gathering as “abhorrent and morally repugnant.”

“The people of Israel are facing violent terrorist attacks and civilian kidnappings. I condemn plans to rally in Times Square tomorrow in support of the perpetrators of these horrific actions. The planned rally is abhorrent and morally repugnant,” Hochul wrote in a post on X.

Thanedar’s congressional colleague, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, also a Michigan Democrat and Squad member of Palestinian descent, has routinely accused Israel of ethnic cleansing against Palestinians. She has also come under fire for displaying the Palestinian flag outside her office at the U.S. Capitol.

Fox News Digital’s Kyle Morris contributed to this report.