Michigan teen stabs mother to death during argument, flees scene

A 15-year-old girl in Detroit, Michigan, fatally stabbed her mother during an argument in front of their home, according to police.

The two were in an argument wielding knives on Thursday when the victim’s father drove up and witnessed the incident, Detroit Police said. The victim, 41, was rushed to the hospital by her father.

The mother had suffered stab wounds to the neck and chest and would succumb to her injuries.

The teenage daughter fled the scene after the stabbing but later surrendered to the police.

MICHIGAN TEEN ALLEGEDLY RUNS OUT OF GAS IN STOLEN MUSTANG DURING POLICE CHASE, JUMPS OFF BRIDGE

“What we know is there was an argument and there were knives brought into the equation,” Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis told reporters, according to FOX 2. “She did leave the scene immediately following the incident, however, the family was very helpful in getting her to surrender.”

McGinnis said the teenager sustained minor injuries in the altercation as both she and her mother were armed with knives.

“I have incredible sorrow for the entire family because you now have a daughter a 15-year-old who’s been involved in the most traumatic event imaginable,” McGinnis said.

The teenager was taken to the juvenile detention facility in Detroit for questioning, although it is unclear if she will face charges. The incident could be a case of self-defense.

“It could be a situation where there is mutual combativity, it will be a tough case for the prosecutor to review,” McGinnis said.

DETROIT MAN, SON KILLED IN ROLLOVER CRASH AT COMMUNITY COLLEGE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to police, neither the mother nor her daughter has a criminal record or a history of mental health struggles. McGinnis said the argument was a typical parent-child disagreement.

“I would just ask everybody if you’re engaged in an argument leave the weapons out of it,” he said. “The healing this family will have to go through for years to come is unimaginable.”