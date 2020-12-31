Michigan teen fatally shot himself during game of Russian roulette, authorities say

Police on Monday announced an investigation into the October shooting death of a Michigan teenager after they learned that Russian roulette was being played at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

“After interviews and the collection of evidence, it was determined that some occupants of the house were playing Russian roulette,” the Burton Police Department wrote on Facebook. “The victim suffered a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

Police were initially called to a home in Burton, Mich., about four miles east of downtown Flint, on Oct. 24., in response to a shooting. The teen was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

MLive.com reported that he was a 17-year-old student who attended Bentley High School. The Bentley Community Schools Facebook page posted a statement on Oct. 25 — a day after the incident announcing the death of a student.

Authorities said they believe some of those inside the house were responsible for several burglaries and larcenies in the area. During a search of the residence, officers found several stolen items, and some were returned to their owners, according to the department.

The case is still active and “no further information can be shared at this time,” police said.

Anyone with more information related to the case is asked to contact the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542.