Michigan teacher, 26, facing charges after allegedly telling coworker she had sex with 16-year-old student

A former teacher at a Michigan charter school allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student and told a colleague about it, according to authorities.

Jocelyn Sanroman, 26, was charged with third-degree sexual conduct, FOX 2 reported.

The alleged sexual relationship happened in 2023 when Sanroman was a teacher at Oakside Prep Academy, a charter school in Waterford Township, located about 30 miles from downtown Detroit.

Sanroman had not been arraigned as of Monday morning, but her mugshot was posted by deputies in Oakland County.

Sanroman told another teacher about her sexual relationship with the teenage boy, and that teacher reported her to police, prosecutors said, according to FOX 2.

“This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. “These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community.”

“As a former teacher myself, I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation,” she added.

McDonald said a 16-year-old can consent, but that is not the same when the relationship is with a teacher.

“It’s because we need to make school the safest place it can be for kids, right? Safe from gun violence, safe from assault, safe from sexual assault,” McDonald said. “School is supposed to be some place where your kids feel safe.”

If convicted, Sanroman could face up to 15 years in prison.

School officials said the allegations were troubling and that they acted immediately after learning about the accusations.

“We strive to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the students entrusted to our care. Their safety and well-being remains our top priority,” the school said in a statement to FOX 2.

Oakside Prep Academy is part of the National Heritage Academies system, which boasts of its “Moral Focus” lessons that help students “discern and appreciate the difference between right and wrong,” the school’s website said.

“Our K-12 curriculum incorporates a strong moral focus, including perseverance, respect, compassion, and courage, into daily activities,” the website reads. “Each month, students focus on a different aspect of moral development, building their understanding from introduction to connection, reflection, and application. This method promotes self-awareness, empathy, and resilience, helping them thrive within a nurturing school community throughout their entire K-12 journey.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to National Heritage Academies for comment.