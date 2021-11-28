Michigan suspect opens fire on bus, wounding 3; later killed by police

website maker

Police in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Saturday shot and killed a suspect after he shot three people on a city bus, according to reports.

Officials said the suspect, identified as Anthony Oliver, 54, opened fire after boarding a Metro bus near the Kalamazoo Transit Center around 9 a.m. ET, FOX 17 of Grand Rapids reported.

Police said his motive was unclear.

NASHVILLE SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 3 DEAD, 4 WOUNDED

All of the victims were expected to survive.

Oliver was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was shot after exchanging fire with officers outside the bus, according to MLive.com reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Metro bus service was canceled for the rest of the day, according to FOX 17.