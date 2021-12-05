Michigan superintendent announces independent investigation of actions leading up to Oxford High shooting

An independent investigation has been launched into the events leading up to the school shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead and seven others injured.

The Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Thorne made the announcement on Saturday and said that after the Oakland County Prosecutor’s press conference, many parents had questions about the school’s “version of events” that led up to the shooting.

He said the independent investigation would help understand all interactions that Ethan Crumbley had with students and staff members at the school.

The Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that her office could conduct the investigation.

MICHIGAN SHOOTING SUSPECT PARENTS PLEAD NOT GUILTY TO INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES: LIVE UPDATES

Ethan Crumbley is being charged as an adult with murder, terrorism, as well as other charges. He is accused of killing four students as well as injuring seven others.

“It’s critically important to the victims, our staff and our entire community that a full and transparent accounting be made,” Thorne said. “To that end, I’ve asked for a third-party investigation be conducted so we leave no stone unturned, including any and all interaction the student had with staff and students.”

The announcement came after the Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said on Friday there were warning signs from the student charged in the school shooting.

ALLEGED MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER CONVINCED OFFICIALS VIOLENT DRAWINGS WERE HARMLESS PURSUIT

According to McDonald, the student made an online search for gun ammunition on his phone, a drawing which showed a bullet alongside the words “blood everywhere” placed above someone who appeared to have been shot. The drawing also had “my life is useless” and “the world is dead” written on it.

The accused student told employees at Oxford High School that the violent drawings he made were for a “video game,” according to the letter by Thorne.

“On the morning of Nov. 30, a teacher observed concerning drawings and written statements that have been detailed in media reports, which the teacher reported to school counselors and the Dean of Students. The student was immediately removed from the classroom and brought to the guidance counselor’s office where he claimed the drawing was part of a video game he was designing and informed counselors that he planned to pursue video game design as a career,” Thorne wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thorne added that there was no indication that the student would harm other individuals.

“At no time did counselors believe the student might harm others based on his behavior, responses and demeanor, which appeared calm,” the letter said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report