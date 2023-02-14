Michigan State University shooting: Campus on lockdown and multiple injuries reported

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Michigan State University on Monday evening after shots were fired on campus.

Campus police said that there were “multiple reported injuries” and a single suspect was still on foot as of 10:00 p.m.

“The suspect description is a short male with a mask, possibly Black. Please continue to shelter in place,” MSU police said.

Police first issued a shelter-in-place order at 8:40 p.m., saying that shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the northern boundary of campus.

The suspect was still on foot at 9:16 p.m. and another shooting was reported around 9:26 p.m. at IM East, a gym on campus.

Victims were being transported to Sparrow Hospital.

State troopers could be seen with rifles instructing students and faculty to stay inside, according to WLNS.

Blake Maday, a Michigan State University student on campus, said that students were sheltered inside.

“Everyone is barricaded in their places with lights out,” Maday told Fox News Digital. “Students are sending in all types of reports and it seems like people are sending the police on a wild goose chase with nothing confirmed.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that she’s been briefed by Michigan State Police about the shooting.

“Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight,” Whitmer tweeted. Sen. Debbie Stabenow also tweeted that she was tracking the shooting.

Michigan State University has an enrollment of more than 50,000 students and is located in East Lansing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.