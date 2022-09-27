Michigan state trooper shot in undercover Detroit drug surveillance operation; 2 suspects taken into custody

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Michigan state trooper was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot while conducting surveillance during an undercover drug operation in Detroit early Tuesday.

In the latest update, Michigan State Police said two suspects have been taken into custody.

“Early this morning, an undercover trooper from the MSP Second District was shot while conducting surveillance on a suspect near the 14000 block of Riverview in Detroit. The trooper is currently in critical condition,” state police said on Facebook. “Please keep the trooper in your thoughts and prayers.”

The incident first unfolded at approximately 1:30 a.m. when an undercover narcotics unit conducting surveillance on an apartment building on Riverview Street near Telegraph and I-96 on the city’s west side came under fire. The gunfire reportedly came from above, possibly from an upper-story window, and a trooper was struck.

FOX 2 Detroit reported that the trooper, a 10-year veteran of the force, was struck multiple times.

Michigan State Police Second District initially said its emergency support team was attempting to make contact with any suspects in the building from where the shots were fired, warning of a possible barricade situation. Residents were warned to stay inside their homes, and state police aviation units were deployed.

The emergency support team also began evacuating other people from the apartment complex as state police sought search warrants for the unit where the gunfire came from. Police later said the apartment was searched, and casings were located.

Two men were later taken into custody in the Romulus-Inkster area after being pulled over during a traffic stop, Fox 2 reported. Detroit Police Lt. Mike Shaw said officers believe they’re connected to the shooting.

Though initially rushed to the hospital in critical condition, Michigan State Police Second District said the wounded trooper is now in stable condition. “He still has a long way to go,” the agency tweeted. “If you have a moment, please say a prayer for him and his family.”