Michigan State Fair shooting leaves 1 teenager dead, another wounded

One teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at the Michigan State Fair Saturday night, according to police.

The two 14-year-old boys were shot in the parking lot of the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Novi Police Department.

The boys were transported to a local hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not released any information about suspects as they continue to search for potential suspects.

Nobody has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, but police believe whoever was responsible knew the victims and that the shooting was targeted, WXYZ reported.

Multiple witnesses told the outlet that they heard gunshots and started running.

“We’re all trying to run, duck off somewhere,” one witness said.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation.