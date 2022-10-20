Michigan school where stripper caught ‘twerking’ now faces alcohol, marijuana complaint

A Michigan high school received allegations that there was “alcohol and marijuana” at a privately held event inside its gymnasium on Oct. 15 where a stripper was seen “twerking” on video, according to police.

Quentin Hines, CEO of minor league football organization Rivals Professional Football League said that its recruiting service held an event at Mount Clemens High School on Sept. 15 where a woman was seen dancing and wearing little clothing, according to FOX 2.

The football league held Peezy’s Sweetie’s Day Bash at the Michigan high school, but it was previously set to take place at a stadium in Pontiac, Michigan.

Hines said that the woman seen on a Facebook live video from the event wasn’t a stripper, but was “underdressed.”

The school district is now considering legal action against Rivals Professional Football League, Fox News Digital has learned.

MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL APOLOGIZES AFTER VIDEO SURFACES OF STRIPPER IN GYMNASIUM: ‘DISAPPOINTED AND DISGUSTED’

A case report from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office obtained by Fox News Digital states the high school received “allegations that there was alcohol and marijuana used at the event,” as well as allegations that “women were dancing nude.”

Officers from the department said in the report they saw a video on a Facebook page that was from the event, which showed “a female in a G-string and sports bra ‘twerking’ in the middle of the gym floor while a male was rapping behind her,” the report states.

In the video, officers saw no “nudity or substance/alcohol use,” according to officials.

Police say the “charity event” took place on Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., and only a short portion of the event was posted to social media. Officials from the school district will review security cameras throughout the building to see if any nudity or alcohol and marijuana use was seen on-camera, according to the case report.

A spokesperson for the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that “nothing criminal in nature was turned over to us.”

“I don’t think she was a stripper. She was one of her dancers that was underdressed, and it’s unfortunate,” Hines previously said. “I did not know that someone would come that underdressed to dance with him.”

PENNSYLVANIA MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL ABUSE OF 13-YEAR-OLD CHILD

Hines did apologize for the incident, stating, “We are very sorry, but we are still going to be a platform for up-and-coming artists.”

In the video, the stripper was dancing to lyrics which contain “twerk that pu–y baby,” while dancing in a suggestive manner on the shirtless man.

The event wasn’t sponsored by the school, and students weren’t present at the event.

After the event took place, Mount Clemens Community Schools Superintendent Monique Beels said that the Rivals Professional Football League is banned from using its facilities and said the district would be reviewing how the event happened.

OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY PLACES PROFESSOR ON LEAVE AFTER INTERVIEW DEFENDING ‘MINOR-ATTRACTED PERSONS’

“There have been no prior issues of inappropriateness when this organization rented from our district in the past. There was no reason to believe the activities that took place at the event on October 15, 2022, would take place in our gym,” Beels said. “The Mount Clemens Community Schools’ Board of Education and Administration are deeply shocked, disappointed, and disgusted by the inappropriate events that took place.”

Beels told Fox News Digital on Friday that the school district has “Nothing to prove alcohol and marijuana were used” but “are still examining security video.”

Beels also said that Mount Clemens Community Schools is considering legal action against Rivals Professional Football League.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hines, but didn’t receive a response.