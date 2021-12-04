website maker

A tipster led Detroit police to the location of the parents of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley early Saturday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody following an extensive manhunt for the couple, who had failed to appear for their arraignment on Friday.

The pair – who were unarmed – “appeared to be hiding” in the basement of a commercial building at 1111 Bellevue Street and gave themselves up to police, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Acting on a tip, officers activated their Special Response Team, set up a perimeter and did surveillance. The Crumbleys’ car was left in the building’s parking lot.

A business owner called 911 after seeing the car and a woman running away from it. Images of the car and the couple had been posted in the media.

The couple was taken to Oakland County Jail for processing following their arrest.

U.S. Marshals offered rewards of up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of each of the Crumbleys.

In an overnight news conference, Detroit Police Chief James E. White told reporters they appeared “distressed” during their arrest and are likely to face additional charges.

He said they had spoken to officers, but did not divulge any further details.

A third person who may have let them into the “art studio” is also being scrutinized by investigators and could face charges, the chief noted.

“They didn’t break in. somebody let them in,” White said. “We don’t know the relationship yet. That’s active. That person could face charges.”