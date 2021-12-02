Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley charged with terrorism, murder: ‘Not just an impulsive act’

Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect accused of opening fire at his Michigan high school, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The sophomore, who is being charged as an adult, allegedly fired more than 30 rounds in the hallways of Oxford High School on Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m., killing four students and wounding seven others, including a teacher.

He appeared in Oakland County Court by video Wednesday, slumped over in a vest, white mask, and glasses.

Crumbley’s parents went to Oxford High School about two to three hours before the shooting to meet with their son and school officials over behavioral issues in the classroom.

“The content of that meeting obviously is part of the investigation but we did not learn of that meeting, nor of the content of that meeting until after the shooting and during this investigation,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Michigan prosecutor says US is ‘desensitized to school shootings’ after four students are killed

– Gun used in Michigan school shooting purchased by suspect’s father on Black Friday

– NJ student charged for threat against high school just hours after Michigan school shooting

– What we know about the Michigan high school shooting

– Keith Olbermann connected Barstool Sports to the Michigan High School shooting; Dave Portnoy hits back

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Former President Trump appearing on “Fox & Friends” TODAY at 8 a.m. ET.

Kamala Harris’ top adviser, Symone Sanders, resigning amid signs of VP office disarray

Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Kamala Harris and her chief spokesperson, will depart at the end of the year, in a sign of growing turmoil within the vice president’s office.

Sanders is the second top Harris aide to announce her departure in less than a month. Just two weeks ago, it emerged that Harris Communications Director Ashley Etienne had resigned. Harris has been plagued by poor approval ratings and questions from Republican critics about her competence.

“Symone has served honorably for three years,” a White House official told Fox News. “First as a valuable member of the president’s 2020 presidential campaign, then as a member of his transition team and now deputy assistant to the president and senior adviser/chief spokesperson to the vice president.”

The White House official also told Fox News that President Biden and Harris “are grateful for Symone’s service and advocacy” and said she “will be missed.”

Sanders, 31, who moved to Washington, D.C., in 2014, was hired by progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as the national press secretary for his 2016 presidential campaign. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Kamala Harris says new space policy will focus on climate change

– Biden administration to extend transportation mask requirement through mid-March: report

– Former D.C. mayor spokesman switches parties over Biden presidency, voted for Youngkin

– Hannity: Biden administration takes responsibility for nothing

Waukesha parade suspect’s mother points finger after deadly horror

Darrell Brooks‘ mother broke her silence Wednesday in a letter to the media, blaming the Nov. 21 Waukesha, Wisconsin, parade tragedy on a lack of mental health services for her son, according to a report.

Brooks was living with his mom, Dawn Woods, 62, when authorities say he plowed his red Ford Escape into the city’s annual Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60, according to court records.

“We are not making excuses, but we believe what has happened is because he was not given the help and resources he needed,” Woods wrote in the letter, WDJT-TV of Milwaukee reported.

Brooks, 39, suffered from mental illness and was on medication since he was a child, according to the letter and court papers.

The career criminal has a sprawling rap sheet with more than two dozen arrests spanning Georgia, Wisconsin, and Nevada. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks says he feels ‘dehumanized,’ ‘demonized’ in first jailhouse interview

– Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks’ ex-girlfriend says she is ‘devastated’ by his ‘monstrous act’

– Waukesha parade victim, Milwaukee Dancing Granny, ‘died doing what she loved,’ obituary says

– Waukesha file reveals state trooper’s harrowing rescue attempts after Christmas parade attack

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– Utah police officer fighting for life, another also wounded in shootout

– Alabama shooting leaves retired deputy and suspect dead: reports

– 2 Georgia deputies shot outside Atlanta; suspect dead in shootout

– Professor goes viral for her story about rental car nightmare over Thanksgiving

– Suspect arrested in homicide of Florida teen found dead after bike ride

– LeBron James posts cryptic tweet while sidelined due to league’s COVID protocols

– High school friends get unbelievable surprise after texting the wrong number

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– MLB owners lock out players, starting the sport’s 1st work stoppage in 26 years

– Disney names Susan Arnold to succeed Bob Iger as board chair

– Square changes name to Block, days after CEO Jack Dorsey leaves Twitter

– Biden FCC nominee faces grilling from senate, asked about past comments

– Businesses ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to halt governor from outing companies with COVID positive staff

– Donations to Clinton’s nonprofit plunged in 2020

– Home Depot founder makes big move in Missouri Senate race

– What is Ghislaine Maxwell’s net worth?

SOME PARTING WORDS

Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday night cited supply chain woes and the border crisis among what he deemed to be the many failures of the Biden administration.

“Joe Biden is a disaster,” the “Hannity” host said. “His policies are terrible. His brain is barely functioning. America is now facing several major crises. He has caused every one, and all of them have been preventable. Now Republicans, independents [and] Democrats are desperately looking for a better way forward.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ David Aaro. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.