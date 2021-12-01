Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect in the Michigan school shooting, will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“There are crimes that the legislature said that are so serious, that a person who commits them can automatically be charged as an adult. First-degree murder is the most serious of all those crimes,” McDonald said. “Second, there are facts leading up to the shooting that suggests this was not just an impulsive act.”

McDonald noted that the terrorism count is not a “typical” charge, but is necessary to get justice for all the victims in this shooting.

“The children that I have just listed and those that were injured, they’re the victims in the first-degree murder charges and assault with intent to murder,” McDonald said.

“But what about all these other children? What about all the children who ran, screaming, hiding under desks? What about all the children at home right now who can’t eat and can’t sleep and can’t imagine a world where they could ever step foot back in that school. Those are victims too.”

McDonald added that the “the only thing I can do as the prosecutor is ensure that I will do everything I can to prosecute this case and pursue justice for these victims.”

“But also to speak out and say that we need better gun laws,” she said.

“If the incident yesterday, with four children being murdered and multiple kids being injured, is not enough to revisit our gun laws, I don’t know what is. I’m a parent, there are parents here, there are parents listening, we need to make sure and want to know that when we send our kids to school, they’re safe. And responsible gun ownership is imperative. It’s critical,” she added.

McDonald was also questioned if there were writings that the suspect left behind.

“There is a mountain of evidence and I can’t comment,” McDonald responded.

The sophomore at Oxford High School was quickly apprehended by police on Tuesday after he allegedly opened fire in the school at about 12:50 p.m.

Four students died due to the shooting. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard identified three of the students on Tuesday as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

The fourth student died on Wednesday morning and was identified as 15-year-old Justin Shilling. McDonald clarified at the press conference that Shilling was 15, not 17 as previously reported.

Six other students and a teacher were also injured, some seriously.

The suspect used a used a 9mm Sig Sauer, according to police, which the boy’s father bought on Black Friday, just four days before the shooting. A motive has not been announced.

The suspect has declined to speak with authorities following his arrest and his parents have hired an attorney.

“There is no conversation that’s going on and no cooperation at that level,” Bouchard said Tuesday.

Bouchard has called the shooting as one “filled with overwhelming sadness.”

“I just left Oxford high school after a detailed walk-through and examination of the scene and evidence. As I reflect on the day, it is one that is filled with overwhelming sadness. My heart aches for families that will never be the same and a quiet sweet community that had its innocence shattered. I have seen far too many bodies and death in my career, but children’s are always the worst,” Bouchard said in a statement posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page early Wednesday morning.