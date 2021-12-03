The family of one of the victims killed by a school shooter in Oxford, Michigan released a statement Friday saying the tragedy left a “gaping hole” in their family.

“Our hearts are broken and yet still go out to the other families suffering this very same loss at this very same moment and which is beyond imagination, nothing any family should have to endure,” the family of 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who was one of the four people killed in a school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan this week, said in a statement.

“The loss of Justin leaves such a gaping hole in our family that we cannot conceive of life without him,” the family added. “His potential was boundless in life and yet in death he continues to give of himself as an organ donor. We feel the world can’t have too much of Justin.”

Seventeen-year-olds Tate Myre and Madisyn Bladwin were also killed in the shooting along with 14-year-old Hanna St. Juliana.

Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect accused of opening fire at the high school, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The sophomore, who is being charged as an adult, allegedly fired more than 30 rounds in the hallways of Oxford High School on Tuesday shortly before 1:00 p.m., killing four students and wounding seven others, including a teacher.

Additionally, authorities announced that Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

“While the shooter was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, there are other individuals who contributed to the events on November 30 and it is my intention to hold them accountable as well,” Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald told reporters during a press conference. “It’s imperative we prevent this from happening again. No other parent or community should have to live through this nightmare.”

It was reported Friday that after the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was notified by prosecutor Karen McDonald that she was going to issue charges against the parents on Friday, deputies moved “to arrest the parents,” but their attorney told authorities that they “are now unresponsive,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told Fox News’ “The Story” on Friday.

“Our detectives and fugitive apprehension team and the U.S. Marshal Service and the FBI — all of us are in concert looking for them,” Bouchard said after police issued a “BOLO alert” was shortly after 1 p.m. CT to try and determine the whereabouts of the parents. “I’m confident we’ll find these two.”

Fox News’ Emma Colton and Louis Casiano contributed to this report