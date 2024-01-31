Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s father calls him ‘perfect kid’ in interview with police

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New video footage played in a Michigan courtroom Monday during the trial for Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, shows the whole family being interviewed by police after Ethan killed four students in 2021.

Jennifer and her husband James Crumbley, who is being tried separately, are both charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after Ethan fatally shot four students — Tate Myre, 16, Justin Shilling,16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17 — and injured seven other victims at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, when he was just 15 years old.

“He’s a perfect kid,” James Crumbley tells Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies in an interview after the school shooting. Jennifer adds her 15-year-old son had “never done anything bad.”

Jennifer Crumbley can be seen showing photos of a disturbing drawing Ethan made in class the morning of the shooting, just before he took a gun out of his backpack and shot 11 victims.

Oakland County prosecutors have argued James and Jennifer met with school officials that morning after Ethan was called into the guidance counselor’s office to discuss his drawing, which included an image of a gun and the phrases, “Help me,” “Blood everywhere” and “My life is useless.”

Despite seeing the drawing, they “flatly refused” to take him home at the time, prosecutors have said.

“I really wish we’d have taken him home,” Jennifer tells police in the video.

The parents also revealed in the video they kept their guns in a safe inside their dresser drawers. When authorities arrived at their Oxford home after the shooting, they discovered an empty safe and an empty case of bullets on the Crumbleys’ bed.

Jennifer Crumbley sent a text message to her boss, Andrew Smith, the day of the shooting that said, “The gun is gone and so are the bullets.”

Later in the video, James and Jennifer Crumbley walk into an interview room with their son, Ethan, who is sitting in a chair and appears to be avoiding eye contact with anyone. The visit doesn’t last long after police ask the parents if they have anything to ask their son, and James Crumbley says, “I don’t think we need to ask him questions right now.”

Then, Jennifer Crumbley turns toward Ethan and says, “Why? Why?”

The parents can then be seen leaving the room as James Crumbley repeatedly says, “I love you. I love you. I love you,” before breaking down in tears.

Other video footage presented in court last week during Jennifer Crumbley’s trial shows her taking Ethan to a shooting range just days before he shot up his high school.

The clip appears to show mother and son both wearing headphones and shooting at targets. At one point, they even practice in the same firing lane.

Prosecutors have also alleged Jennifer and James Crumbley bought the gun that Ethan used in the shooting as a Christmas gift when he was 15 and posted about the purchase on social media.

Ethan is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for his crimes.

After the shooting and their interview with authorities, the Crumbleys allegedly fled their Oxford home as Michigan authorities issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for the couple. They were considered fugitives before U.S. Marshals apprehended them Dec. 4, 2021.

Their attorneys said they fled for their own safety and turned themselves in several days later and have argued the parents could not have predicted their son’s plan to commit a mass shooting.

Ethan, now 17, said during his December 2023 sentencing his parents are not to blame because they “did not know,” and he did not “tell them” what he planned to do.