Michigan police, veterinarians save cat shot with arrow as shelter offers reward for offending archer’s arrest

Dearborn, Michigan, police rescued a cat with an arrow in its body, and now, the adoption center that took in the cat is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the culprit who took aim at the feline.

The Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Santana was delivered to them by the Dearborn Police Department about 24 hours after he was shot with an arrow.

Shelter officials quickly got Santana to Affiliated Veterinary Service, where he was given lifesaving surgery to remove the arrow, which pierced both of his lungs, causing them to collapse.

OHIO FAMILY ESCAPES DEVASTATING HOUSE FIRE AFTER CAT WAKES THEM UP

Officials said Santana is recovering well at the Friends for Animals intake facility, and once he is fully recovered, he will be available for adoption.

“In his recovery, we’ve been amazed by how sweet and social Santana is,” the post read. “Our staff and volunteers will continue to take great care of him until he is ready to find his forever home.”

CONNECTICUT POLICE FIND CAT IN STOLEN VEHICLE LINKED TO ‘ARMED ROBBERIES’ AND ARE NOW TRYING TO FIND ITS OWNER

Meanwhile, the shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting Santana with the arrow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to call 313-943-2697, ext. 1017.