Michigan police fatally shoot suspect in 2 weekend homicides

A man suspected in two weekend homicides in southwestern Michigan died after a police chase, authorities said.

David Algarin, 30, led police on a chase that began Sunday in St. Joseph County and ended nearby in Branch County, Sturgis police said.

CHICAGO POLICE CRITICALLY WOUND MAN AFTER HE OPENED FIRE ON OFFICERS

“The pursuit ended in an officer-involved shooting,” police said.

No other information about Algarin’s death was released, though a news conference was planned for Monday. Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, a typical step when a local police agency is involved in a fatal shooting.

KANSAS CONVENIENCE STORE SHOOTING LEAVES SUSPECT DEAD, OFFICER HOSPITALIZED

Algarin was a suspect in two fatal shootings Saturday: the deaths of a 39-year-old woman in Sturgis and a 61-year-old man at a mobile home park, just outside city limits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is a tragic situation for all involved. … The deceased tenant was quiet, kept to himself, didn’t have much company to ever expect something like this would happen,” Sweet Lake Mobile Home Community said.