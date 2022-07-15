Michigan officials say there ‘appears to be no survivors’ after single-engine plane crashes

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan officials say there do not appear to be any survivors after a single-engine plane crashed on Friday night in the western portion of the state.

The Michigan State Police said in a tweet that the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. in Shelby Township, which is about one hour northwest of Grand Rapids.

State police say that there appear to be no survivors, and it’s unconfirmed how many individuals are on the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash, according to the tweet.

