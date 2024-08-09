Michigan man serving jail time after repeatedly telling judge ‘kiss my a–‘

A man in Michigan is facing months of jail time after repeatedly shouting expletives at the judge overseeing his trial.

Darrell Jarrell appeared in a Washtenaw County court on Wednesday in the case of a simple misdemeanor trespassing charge.

However, just before Judge Cedric Simpson adjourned the court, Jarrell spoke up: “I’m tired of this state, I’m ready to leave this state as soon as possible.”

Jarrell added, “You guys can kiss my a–.”

Simpson attempted to restore order despite the disgruntled defendant’s outburst, warning him against further comments.

“F— you!” Jarrell shot back.

Simpson told Jarrell that he was in contempt of court and immediately issued a misdemeanor charge for 93 days.

Jarrell repeated the profanity, to which Simpson repeated the misdemeanor charge. This happened multiple times until the bailiff physically removed Jarrell from the courtroom.

The two exchanged retorts a total of six times, which would add up to 558 days in prison.

Simpson then proceeded to the next case without concern, telling the waiting defendant that he shouldn’t be concerned about the other man’s outburst.

Simpson dealt with a similarly bizarre defendant earlier this year when Corey Harris, 44, who was charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license, dialed into a virtual court hearing while behind the wheel of a car.

“Mr. Harris, are you driving?” Simpson asked the defendant.

“Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office actually,” Harris said. “Just give me one second. I’m parking right now.”

“OK, so maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license suspended [case],” Simpson told the public defender. “And he was just driving, and he doesn’t have a license.”

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” the judge said. “So, the defendant’s bond is revoked in this matter.”

Simpson ordered Harris to turn himself in to the Washtenaw County Jail by 6 p.m. that day.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.