Michigan man fatally shot by police after exchanging gunfire

A man has been shot and killed while exchanging gunfire with police outside a home in Lansing.

Officers were attempting to serve a search warrant about 5 a.m. Tuesday when the man threatened them with a weapon, Police Chief Ellery Sosebee told reporters.

As officers were trying to negotiate with the man, he came out of the home firing shots, the police department said.

Officers returned fire, striking him. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police identified the man as Terrence Robinson, 31, of Lansing.

The shooting was being investigated by the state police.

Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired in the area. They sought a search warrant after learning several vehicles outside the home had been stolen, police said.