Michigan man charged with providing support to ISIS, possessing a destructive device

A Michigan man was charged on Tuesday with providing material support to ISIS and being a felon in possession of a destructive device, according to an indictment unsealed in the Eastern District of Michigan.

Aws Mohammed Naser, 34, was arraigned Tuesday on both charges.

“Terrorism poses significant threats to people living in our District and around the world,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Dawn Ison said in a statement. “We will aggressively investigate and prosecute anyone who seeks to aid terrorists.”

Naser is accused of providing material support to ISIS in the form of personnel and services, including himself, according to the indictment.

His support for the terrorist organization allegedly occurred between 2011 and October 2017. During that time frame, he was also convicted of an armed robbery from 2013 and sentenced to three to 20 years in prison.

In that incident, Naser pepper-sprayed a gas station worker in Oakland County then grabbed money from a cash register and fled the scene, according to the Detroit News.

Naser faces up to 20 years in prison for providing material support to ISIS and up to 15 years in prison for possession of a destructive device.