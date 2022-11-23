Michigan man accused of threatening to kill FBI director, Rep. John Garamendi of California

A Michigan man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly threatening to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif.

Neil Matthew Walter, 32, of Grand Blanc, Mich., has been charged with federal transmitting in interstate commerce communications containing a threat to injury the person of another, according to a federal complaint unsealed on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Walter left Garamendi a voicemail earlier this month saying: “Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die.”

The phone had a Florida area code, which investigators matched with a report for a traffic crash in Mundy Township, Mich., and traced the phone back to Walter.

Investigators matched his driver’s license with a Facebook profile that contained numerous rants about politicians, intelligence agencies and celebrities supposedly caught up in a child slave ring at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Federal investigators were drawn to another post from Facebook account that tagged Rep. Garamendi and read: “Have a nice life John, your getting put down for life bud.”

U.S. Capitol Police investigator alerted Genesee County detectives, who visited Walter’s residence. Walter answered the door with a firearm in his hand and initially refused to drop the gun or exit the residence, the FBI said.

Walter made no threats toward law enforcement but said he would defend himself against the U.S. government, according to the complaint.

While being interviewed by police, Walter ranted about kids being raped, a lawsuit with Putin and how “no one is doing anything about the kids.”

Walter’s father advised investigators at the house that his son has a history of mental health problems and was previously committed to a Florida hospital. His mother told investigators that she had been concerned about her son’s mental health for nearly a year, saying that he once jumped through a window and sustained multiple injuries.

On Saturday, Walter used his Facebook account to post comments on a livestream video of FBI Director Wray, according to the criminal complaint.

“Director Wray is going to die every single day multiple times a day for raping my family over and over and lying to them and myself about it,” the posts read. “I will kill you director Wray … you will die … I will kill in self defense.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI for comment.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Garamendi said: “I thank Capitol Police and FBI for quickly addressing this threat.”