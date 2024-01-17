Michigan man accused of stealing money meant for children with disabilities: police

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A repeat offender and parole absconder is back in police custody after they say the man stole money meant for children with disabilities at a fundraiser in a Michigan community.

Police reported that John Allen Rowell, 41, of Flint, walked in and stole a bag from the registration table on Jan. 6 at a fundraiser being held by the Miracle League of Oakland County.

Event organizers were placing cash and checks into the bag that Rowel allegedly swiped, which had around $300 in cash and a check worth $210 inside.

According to a press release, organizers said the money was intended to help give children with disabilities the opportunity to play on a baseball team.

Rowell fled the event and was arrested Monday evening at a motel in the Flint area after video footage and a motel key he left behind led police to him.

Police said Rowell admitted to stealing the money and the bag was recovered in his motel room.

Rowell is currently on parole for resisting police, malicious destruction, and breaking and entering; he also has a long criminal record with felony convictions dating back as far as 2001, according to court records.