Michigan kindergartener brings Jose Cuervo margaritas to snack time, made students ‘woozy’

A Michigan kindergartner brought a bottle of ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas to school and reportedly passed out drinks to multiple students.

The incident happened at Grand River Academy in Livonia, Michigan, where kindergartners were allegedly handed the drink by another student.

One of the parents of the kindergartners, Alexis Smith, said that her daughter had a Dixie cup full of the margarita drink, and took around 4 or 5 sips of the alcoholic drink, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Another mother, Dominique Zanders, said that her daughter felt “woozy.”

“She felt woozy, a little dizzy,” Zanders said.

She added that her daughter was only told what was inside the drink after she drank it, and said that her daughter gave her a “funny face” when she told the teacher.

“The girl poured it in her cup and she drank it and the girl ended up telling her what it is, and she went and told the teacher there is liquor in this cup, and the teacher gave her a funny face,” Zanders said.

The alcoholic drink was brought to school in one of the student’s backpacks.

In a statement, the school said that it’s impossible to keep an eye on “everything our students bring to school.”

“While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible. It’s unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks,” the statement read.

The school also said that poison control was called after the kindergartners drank it, and said that parents were called immediately. The student will be disciplined, if necessary, according to the report.

Smith said that the parents of the child who brought the drink to school should be punished.

“If your child knows what it is, nothing wrong with it – but they should know not to touch it,” Smith said. “That it’s not for kids.”