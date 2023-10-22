Michigan Jewish synagogue president Samantha Woll found dead outside Detroit home

Prominent Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll was found dead outside of her home early Saturday morning, police said.

Police found multiple stab wounds and a trail of blood leading to her home, which is where law enforcement believes the crime was committed, Detroit police said in an email.

There’s no apparent motive for the deadly attack, according to police, which assigned the case ot the homicide division.

The 40-year-old leader led the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue since 2022 and previously worked for Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and the re-election campaign of Attorney General Dana Nessel, both Democrats.

Detroit police declined to answer Fox News Digital’s questions about leads on a potential suspect or if this was considered a hate crime.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took to social media and said on X (formerly Twitter), “I am shocked, saddened and horrified to learn of Sam’s murder.”

“Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known,” Nessel said. “She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

The Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue called Woll’s death “unexpected” in a statement.

“At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available. May her memory be a blessing.”

Online tributes quickly cropped up all over social media as news spreads of Woll’s death.

One of Woll’s friends, Michigan lawyer Kelley Neuman posted pictures of Woll surrounded by herself and their friend.s

“Absolutely devastated by the murder of our friend Samantha Woll,” Neumann wrote in a touching Facebook tribute.

“A huge democratic contributor, a synagogue President and a mover and shaker. Most of all a genuine, compassionate and heartfelt friend. These are crazy times friends. Hold each other close.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he was “devastated today to learn of the loss of one of Detroit’s great young leaders.”

“Just weeks ago, I shared a day of joy with Sam at the dedication of the newly renovated Downtown Synagogue. It was a project she successfully led with great pride and enthusiasm,” Duggan said.

“Sam’s loss has left a huge hole in the Detroit community. This entire city joins with her family and friends in mourning her tragic death.”

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Homicide Section as soon as possible at 313-596-2260.

Fox News Digital reporter Adam Sabes contributed to this report.