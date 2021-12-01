Three Michigan high school students were shot and killed on Tuesday, including a “hero” 16-year-old, and eight other people were injured in a school shooting at Oxford High School.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard identified the three students who died as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

Bouchard said that Myre died inside a patrol car as deputies rushed him to a hospital.

“One of our deputies, due to the severity of wounds, loaded up one of the children in his car and sadly, that child died in the car,” Bouchard said at a press conference. “One of our employees who was in the 911 center as part of the team taking the emergency calls, had a relative killed. This touches us all personally, deeply and will for a long time.”

“We will leave no stone unturned.”

Myre, a junior and a running back on the football team, has been described as a hero by his peers. A petition is also circulating that calls on the school to rename its Wildcat Stadium after him. The petition has been signed by more than 34,000 people as of Wednesday morning.

“Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School,” petition organizer Drake Biggie wrote.

The eight who were injured included both students and a teacher.

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. A 17-year-old girl is also in critical condition after she was shot in the chest.

A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the head and jaw. Another 14-year-old boy is on a ventilator after suffering chest and neck wounds.

A 17-year-old girl is in stable condition after being shot in the neck, and a 15-year-old boy is also stable after being shot in the leg.

A 47-year-old teacher was grazed by a bullet during the tragedy.

The suspect, a 15-year-old, is in police custody and has invoked his right to remain silent, Fox 13 reported. No motive has been revealed.

The sophomore used his father’s 9mm Sig Sauer in the shooting, police said. The father had bought the handgun just four days before the shooting, investigators said.

“A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence and is being inventoried. The firearm used was a 9mm Sig Sauer and had been purchased by the father four days prior to the incident. There was no prior information shared with the Sheriff’s Office or the School Resource Officer before the incident,” the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.