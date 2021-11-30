Michigan high school shooting leaves three people dead; suspect in custody, according to police

A shooter at a Michigan high school was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly shooting and killing at least three people, who are all believed to be students, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. ET and were able to apprehend the suspect within five minutes.

A handgun was also recovered at the scene.



Multiple injured victims were transported to local hospitals, a spokesman for the Oxford Fire Department said.

Several ambulances and dozens of police officers were outside of the high school following the shooting. A medical helicopter from the University of Michigan landed in the school’s parking lot around 2:00 p.m. ET.

Other students are being bused from the school.

The school of about 1,800 students is located in Oxford, Michigan.

The is a breaking news post and will be updated.