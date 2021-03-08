Michigan high school classroom rocked by student's homemade bomb

A Michigan high school was rocked after a student’s homade explosive was accidentally detonated on Monday.

Officers from the Newaygo Police Department were dispatched to Newaygo High School at 8:52 a.m. for an explosion inside of a classroom, Michigan State Police’s West Michigan divison said in a Twitter thread.

A preliminary investigation by police determined that a 16-year-old student accidently detonated a homemade explosive device that he brought to the school. The explosion injured the student and four other classmates.

Newaygo High School administration officials immediately dialed 911 and evacuated the school, transferring students to a bus garage as emergency personnel arrived on scene. All schools in the county temporarily went into lockdown as part of the county’s emegerncy operations plan until police determined there was no further threat to students.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital for moderate to severe injuries while four others went to the hospital by their parents for minor injuries. The classroom teacher also sought treatment at the hospital.

Newaygo Public Schools superintendent Peg Mathis said that the 16-year-old showed a “serious lack of judgment.”

“This was not somebody planting an explosive device in order to hurt our students,” Mathis said in a Facebook post.

She added that students would be sent home for the day due to the “smell and smoke in the high school.”

Newaygo County Emergency Services told parents to go to the bus garage at 70 East Street to pick up their kids, but that K-8 students would remain in school as usual for the day and be released at the normal time.

Michigan State Police noted that an investigation into “what kind of material was involved in the explosion and the circumstances contributing” remains ongoing.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived on scene to help identify the explosive materials involved. The incident is being investigated by the Newaygo Police Department and the Michigan State Police Hart Post with full assistance of Newaygo Public School staff.

In an update at 5:42 p.m., Michigan State Police said that troopers were executing a search warrant at a Newaygo County residence pursuant to the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.