Michigan grandmother allegedly stabbed 2-year-old grandson in head, boy recovering in hospital

A grandmother in Michigan is accused of stabbing her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the side of the head.

Alisha Caver, 56, allegedly stabbed the 2-year-old in the side of his head multiple times during the early morning hours of Oct. 20 before police arrived to the Detroit apartment at 1:30 a.m., according to FOX 2. The incident happened at the St. Antoine Gardens apartment complex.

The 2-year-old boy is in the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

When police arrived, the boy was “bleeding from the right side of his head,” according to police.

Caver is being charged with 1st degree child abuse, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office told Fox News Digital that it isn’t considering additional charges such as attempted murder, but added that if Caver is convicted on the child abuse charge, she could face up to life in prison.

The grandmother will be arraigned in court on Friday.

The child doesn’t live with the grandmother but frequently spends nights at her apartment, according to FOX 2.