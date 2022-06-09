Michigan gas station held up at gunpoint by 12-year-old, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A gas station in southwestern Michigan was held up at gunpoint by a 12-year-old last week, according to surveillance footage released by police.

The juvenile, who has not been identified, walked into a Marathon gas station in Hartford and waited off to the side before standing in the checkout line.

He then approached the clerk and pulled out a gun, telling her to “put the money in the bag.”

The clerk, in disbelief, asked the boy if he’s serious, prompting him to fire his gun to the side. The clerk then grabs money from a safe and hands it to the boy.

“Here. Get out. Bye,” she says.

The clerk called the police and relayed what had happened. Surveillance footage shows an officer arriving at the scene and hugging the visibly shaken clerk.

Police later arrested the boy and recovered the money and the gun. He’s currently in custody at a juvenile detention center in Allegan County and charged with armed robbery, discharge of a firearm in a building, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Officer Matthew Kuzma told FOX Television Stations that he interviewed the boy, who “was willing to give me all the details, from start to finish, but would not tell me why he did what he did.”