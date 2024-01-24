Michigan family has Amish horse and buggy stolen outside Walmart, woman arrested

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Michigan family shopping at Walmart had their Amish horse and buggy stolen from the parking lot over the weekend, police said.

The victims exited the retail store around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when they realized their horse and buggy were gone, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety said.

A truck driver who was parked in the parking lot told authorities that he saw a woman steal the buggy. He gave police a description of her.

MARYLAND BURGLARY SUSPECTS DRAGGED POLICE OFFICER ACROSS HIGHWAY IN STOLEN CHURCH VAN: AUTHORITIES

Authorities realized they had contact with the woman earlier in the day at the Walmart, police said. Hours later, an officer found the buggy and horse, police said.

The 31-year-old woman was found in a nearby motel and arrested. She was booked into ther St. Joseph County Jail on suspicion of larceny and larceny of livestock.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The horse was unharmed and the buggy was returned to the family.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the theft.