Michigan election irregularities prompt deeper investigation by oversight panel

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Michigan panels granted subpoena powers to continue election probe

Michigan’s legislation bodies granted the state’s Senate and House oversight committees subpoena powers Tuesday, allowing state officials greater range to investigate allegations of irregularities in the 2020 presidential election.

“I’ve maintained that it is vitally important as we go forward in Michigan to ensure our election procedures are transparent, efficient and trustworthy when people go to the polls,” state House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Matt Hall, a Republican, said in a statement. “This stance isn’t a partisan one. It’s something we all should strive for.”

The resolution passed by both the House and Senate, with one Senate Democrat reportedly crossing party lines, allowed subpoenas to be issued to Susan Nash, the Livonia city clerk, and Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, for all “information and communications” relating to the Nov. 3 election.

The counties are being asked to hand over all information used by the Absentee Voter Counting Board, hard drives, all communication between poll workers, the list of workers hired to be adjudicators, scanners, and voting machines, according to the subpoenas obtained by Just The News.

Hall told Fox News prior to the Dec. 2 hearings that the intention of the oversight committees was not to overturn the election results, which showed Democrat Joe Biden beat President Trump by 154,188 votes in the Great Lake State. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Dominion officials say paper ballots verified election results in Michigan oversight hearing.

– Richard Fowler: Trump’s defeat is now final, bringing a disastrous presidency to a welcome end.

– Trump campaign files lawsuit over New Mexico ballot drop boxes.

– John Fund: Trump’s legacy — will president be remembered as a transformer or a tornado?

– House Republicans demand hearing on Big Tech’s censorship of Hunter Biden stories.

– Slew of federal departments issue rule to protect faith-based grant recipients.

Rush Limbaugh gives listeners update on his lung cancer battle

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh gave listeners an update on his lung cancer battle Tuesday, saying he was taking it day-to-day but blessed to still be alive.

“Every day remains a gift,” Limbaugh told listeners. “You know, I wake up every morning, and I thank God that I did.”

The host added that “there will probably be, down the road, similar-type days where I will need to take a day for rest or for whatever medical challenges present themselves. But the fact that I’m able to get back here and be with you is a genuine blessing, and I appreciate it and I appreciate your understanding throughout all of this.”

“As we say, everything’s day-to-day, and especially in the circumstances I find myself in,” he continued.

Limbaugh announced his diagnosis Feb. 3. He provided listeners with a somber update on his condition in October after scans showed “some progression of cancer,” which he said was “not dramatic” but still a step in the wrong direction.

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” first aired in 1988 and has earned a variety of awards and honors. The longtime American radio personality received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during President Trump’s State of the Union address only a few days after telling listeners of his diagnosis. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Tucker Carlson: George Soros, George Gascón and the fall of Los Angeles.

– Struggling New York City restaurateur says government is playing ‘Russian roulette’ with his livelihood.

– MSNBC medical analyst: Don’t travel or stop wearing masks until summer, even after getting vaccine.

– LA Times columnist rushes to Jill Biden’s defense after ignoring attacks on conservative women.

– Kayleigh McEnany scolds reporters at briefing for ignoring Eric Swalwell, Hunter Biden stories.

– CNN says Jeffrey Toobin still employed as report suggests he may get second chance after masturbation scandal

Biden mispronounces Jon Ossoff’s name at Georgia rally in latest gaffe

President-elect Joe Biden butchered the name of Georgia Democratic Senate hopeful John Ossoff during an election event Tuesday ahead of the crucial runoff races.

“Honk for your next United States Senator Jon Orsoff!” Biden said in Atlanta while stumping for Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock in his first campaign event since clinching the presidential election in November.

Although Biden’s frequent gaffes have been a laughing matter for his opponents, the president-elect’s trip comes the day after members of the Electoral College met in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, formalizing the former vice president’s 306-232 electoral vote victory over President Trump.

Democrats would need to win both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats during the runoffs, which would then lead to a 50-50 tie of lawmakers in the upper chamber (with Democrats aided by two independents voting with their caucus).

The tie-breaking vote would then fall to incoming Vice President Kamala Harris. It would mean the Democrats would control both houses of Congress as well as the White House — a scenario that Republicans desperately want to avoid.

The Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee are also raising money directly for Ossoff and Warnock, with sources confirming to Fox News that roughly $10 million has already been collected. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Breonna Taylor’s mother pens letter to Biden in full-page Washington Post ad.

– Dozens of House Democrats join ‘Squad‘ in demanding Biden end the death penalty.

– Gutfeld on Biden claiming Trump committed an ‘assault on democracy.’

– Biden’s Treasury nominees meet with racial justice activists, ‘defund the police’ supporters.

– Biden urges Americans to sit out inauguration to stop spread of coronavirus.

– BLM doesn’t want Biden to consider LA mayor to join administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– AOC responds ‘Sex work is work,’ to report of NYC paramedic posting racy photos for cash

– 17 House GOP members send letter to Pelosi urging Swalwell’s removal from Intel Committee.

– Fort Worth auto dealership slaying leads to 2 more bodies; suspect in custody

– Gov. Cuomo should apologize after sexual harassment accusation: feminist group co-founder.

– Pompeo applauds Barr’s loyalty to Trump following AG’s resignation.

– Ossoff says ICE should make sure illegal immigrants are paid minimum wage.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– State lawmakers call on Newsom to declare restaurants ‘essential.’

– Dem-run city creates program to pay victim restitution with taxpayer money.

– Manhattan DA Cy Vance doubling down on Trump investigation.

– Here are this year’s 10 highest-paid celebrities.

– NFL champion coach: Helping families tackle childhood cancer in pandemic.

#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity on Tuesday discussed how the media has ignored a report suggesting an alleged Chinese spy targeted Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

“Swalwell sits on the ever-so-important House Intel Committee, and he knows secrets and nobody else is supposed to know about China. Was there any pillow talk?” Hannity said. “I wonder if his name was Trump, how they [the media] would react?”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ David Aaro. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing on Thursday.