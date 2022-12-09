Michigan doctor facing sexual conduct charges in relation to alleged assault of 14-year-old boy

A doctor in Michigan is being hit with additional charges after being accused of sexually assaulting multiple patients.

Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, was hit with additional charges on Wednesday in relation to an alleged January 2018 assault of a 14-year-old boy and an additional alleged assault in December 2020 of a 30-year-old man, according to FOX 2.

In relation to the alleged assault of the 14-year-old boy, Levran was recently charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in relation to the alleged assault of a 30-year-old man.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges were filed in October in relation to the incident.

The doctor faces allegations of sexually abusing his patients while at his home office. Police say that several victims were tied to youth hockey organizations.

Levran is booked at the Oakland County Jail in Michigan and is being held on over $2 million bond.