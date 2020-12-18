Michigan bowling alley owner 'shocked' by response after penning viral obituary for business

The coronavirus shutdown is killing a beloved Michigan bowling alley, the owner shared in a viral post online, but he told “Fox & Friends” the response has been “absolutely overwhelming.”

“She is dying. Something is killing her and she is being told that she needs to be sacrificed. Her death will save lives,” Steven Klein, the 17-year owner of Vision Lanes in Westland, wrote on social media.

“It started with, anytime a bowling center or business would complain or share their feelings that they were hurt, that their business was shut down and they were losing money, someone would say …, ‘well, you must want people to die if you want to open your business,’ and that’s not the case obviously,” he told co-host Brian Kilmeade, “so I kind of used hyperbole and gave the bowling center life, which she has already.”

Klein said he’s been devastated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions: “It’s depressing and you feel like you’re forgotten about; abused actually.”

But friends and regular customers of Klein’s business Bobbi And Doug Ellison started a GoFundMe titled “A Little Help for Steve, Lisa, and Vision Lanes,” and the community rallied behind the business just miles from the Ohio border, where businesses are open.

“I was shocked and surprised that they started that. It was just so overwhelming, the response and love that people have for Vision Lanes and the good times they’ve had here,” Klein said.

The fundraiser has raised over $16,000 of the $25,000 goal as of Friday morning.