The lawyer of an Oakland County resident who local law enforcement believes may have a connection to James and Jennifer Crumbley’s disappearance told Fox News that if he had known the couple had active warrants, he would not have let them come to the building where his business is located.

“If he knew they had charges or active warrants, he definitely would not even have let them come by,” Sikora’s lawyer Clarence Dass told Fox News.

Dass added that Sikora did not know that the couple was on the run.

On Sunday, Dass issued a statement saying that Sikora is a “person of interest” but has not been charged with any crime and has been in contact with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to provide information.

“Mr. Sikora has not been charged with any crime. Nevertheless, upon learning of the Crumbleys’ arrest on December 4, 2021, he voluntarily contacted the Detroit Police Department and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to provide information,” Dass said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced that a meeting between detectives and Sikora is scheduled for Monday, and will discuss any connections with the disappearance of Jennifer and James Crumbley.

“We will vigorously investigate the totality of the situation so a determination can be made if there is any criminality or obstruction of justice involved,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Our findings will be presented to the prosecutor.”

James and Jennifer Crumbly were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son, Ethan Crumbley, was named a suspect in a school shooting at Oxford High School where four people died and seven others were injured.

The couple disappeared on Friday and were found in a basement in a Detroit building on early Saturday morning, where they were apprehended by law enforcement officers.

On Saturday, the couple was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and each is being held on a $500,000 bond.