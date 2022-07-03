FOX News 

Michigan air show jet truck crash leaves 1 person dead

One person is reported dead at a Michigan air show after a “jet truck” exploded into flames on Saturday afternoon.

The Shockwave Jet Truck was racing two planes at speeds up to 300 miles per hour before exploding into flames as onlookers watched, according to WXMI-TV.

The city of Battle Creek, Michigan said that one person died in the explosion.

Video of the explosion, which took place at the Field of Flight air show, circulated on social media.

The show was suspended while emergency crews responded to the explosion.

The Federal Aviation Administration is reportedly on the scene investigating along with local authorities.

Field of Flight is one of the largest airshow and balloon festivals in the country and was scheduled to last through Monday.

The Field of Flight website promotes the Shockwave Jet Truck as “probably the most famous jet truck in the world.”

“Chris Darnell will bring the SHOCKWAVE to Battle Creek, racing at well over 300 mph down our runway,” the website says. “This year, SHOCKWAVE will look a bit different, as it is painted to honor all of those who have served and are presently serving. It also has a TOP GUN appearance to coincide with the release of the new TOP GUN: MAVERICK later this year.”