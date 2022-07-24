Michelle Obama will have a new book out this fall, ‘The Light We Carry’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an announcement that appeared widely this week, former first lady Michelle Obama will have a new book out this fall, entitled “The Light We Carry.”

It will be published in November, her publisher said Thursday — almost four years to the day that her previous book, “Becoming,” hit bookstores.

That book became a runaway bestseller.

Penguin Random House said on Thursday that the new work, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” will be out on Nov. 15, 2022.

Penguin Random House said the title will be released by the house’s Crown imprint.

It will have an initial run of 2.75 million copies, with a Spanish-language edition also set to be released.

Overall, the publisher said, the book will be released simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries.

The publisher said the new book will contain “a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge and power.”

It will be a follow to the stories that Mrs. Obama shared in her 2018 bestselling memoir “Becoming,” which told of her life on the South of Side of Chicago and up to her time in the White House as first lady.

The new book, the publisher continued, draws from the author’s experience “as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend and first lady” as she shares “the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles.”

“Michelle Obama’s next book has been unveiled,” noted Publishers Weekly, a trade magazine for publishers, librarians, booksellers and literary agents.

“Michelle Obama Will Publish a New Book This Fall,” pointed out The New York Times in its headline of an article about the book, adding this subhead: “In ‘The Light We Carry,’ the former first lady will share her approaches to dealing with challenging times. Her 2018 memoir, ‘Becoming,’ was one of the best-selling books of all time.”

Mrs. Obama’s previous book, “Becoming,” sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, surpassing the sales of any memoir by a previous first lady or modern president, including her husband, former President Barack Obama, the Associated Press noted.

In the introduction to the new book, which was shared by the publisher this week, Michelle Obama has written, “I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what.”

She also said, “We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself.”

“You know your own story in an honest way.”

“In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others — and this to me is the bedrock of all things.”

Mrs. Obama shared a video about her forthcoming book in a tweet.

The publisher said, in part, about the new book, “Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend and first lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles — the earned wisdom that helps her continue to ‘become.'”

On Thursday, Penguin Random House also announced it was renaming an annual writing prize in her honor — the $10,000 Michelle Obama Award for Memoir.

It is part of an awards program for public high school students the company launched in 1993.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.